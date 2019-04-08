Spurs players look ahead to Man City clash
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been looking ahead to tomorrow’s game against Manchester City.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side host the Premier League champions at their new stadium in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Ahead of the game, some members of the squad have been posting on social media to give their thoughts on the big match.
The message from the likes of Harry Kane and Kyle Walker-Peters is that the players are ready for the game, while midfielder Moussa Sissoko spoke of the squad’s focus.
Ready for Champions League under the lights at our new stadium. 👌 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/s2fOuSf2Mb
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 8, 2019
Focus on #UCL ⚽👊🏿 #MS17 #COYS pic.twitter.com/pZqlaoxbjl
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) April 8, 2019
🔜🏟 Champions League. #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/mwVmxFexYA
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) April 8, 2019
Ready for the big game tomorrow! #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/7nCcVICOpl
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) April 8, 2019
One last training session before the big night tomorrow! #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/vvK2exOQyS
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 8, 2019
Last training before tomorrow’s game against @ManCity #UCL #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/QjL9u6SoMp
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) April 8, 2019