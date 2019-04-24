Spurs striker celebrates return from 20-month exile

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has been giving his reaction to his return to the first-team fold after a 20-month absence.

The Netherlands international came off the bench in the second-half of last night’s 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Janssen, aged 24, had not played for Spurs since the start of last season.

He spent most of the 2017/18 campaign on loan in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

After returning to north London last summer, he struggled with injuries and found himself totally out of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

But he was brought in from the cold against the Seagulls.

Writing on Instagram, Janssen said: “So happy to be back, thanks to all the fans for the amazing support! #nevergiveup #coys.”