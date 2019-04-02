Spurs vs Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace tomorrow evening in the first game at their new stadium. Here is the team news ahead of the match.

Spurs team news

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has returned to full training after recovering from his hip injury.

Right-back Serge Aurier (hamstring), midfielder Eric Dier (hip), Erik Lamela (hamstring) and Fernando Llorente (concussion) are all still recovering from their injuries and are unavailable for the first game at the new stadium.

Aurier and Dier both sustained their injuries on international duty last month, while Lamela injured his hamstring in training on the eve of last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace have an almost full strength squad to choose from going into the game.

Defender Mamadou Sakho, who is still recovering from knee surgery, is the only expected absentee.

Former Spurs player Andros Townsend is in contention to start for the Eagles.