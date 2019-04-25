Tweet: Marcus Rashford reacts to derby defeat to Man City

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has posted on social media in the wake of last night’s derby defeat to Manchester City and the club’s recent run of poor form.

United have lost three of their last five Premier League games following Wednesday evening’s game, which handed the initiative to City in their title race against Liverpool.

Rashford claimed he was feeling the fans’ pain and urged the team to get back to their best.

Writing on Twitter the day after the game, the England international said: “Tough period for us at the moment and as a United fan myself I understand how you’re feeling. We’ve shown how we can play, we need to get back to doing what we know we can do!”