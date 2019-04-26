Tweets: Liverpool players look ahead to Huddersfield clash

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Reds face the Terriers at Anfield in a Friday night game knowing victory will take them back to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Vice-captain James Milner made it clear he and his team-mates are looking for a win, while midfielder Fabinho urged the Reds to keep believing.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say ahead of the Huddersfield game.