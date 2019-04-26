Tweets: Liverpool players look ahead to Huddersfield clash
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s clash with Huddersfield Town.
The Reds face the Terriers at Anfield in a Friday night game knowing victory will take them back to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.
Vice-captain James Milner made it clear he and his team-mates are looking for a win, while midfielder Fabinho urged the Reds to keep believing.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say ahead of the Huddersfield game.
We’re out for another 3 points tomorrow. Let’s keep pushing 💪🏻🔴 #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/eSxPTJYnWn
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 25, 2019
Keep believing! 👊🏾⚽️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/UHnkrIxxNo
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 26, 2019
MATCHDAY!!🔥We’re back home tonight, let’s go Anfield! 🙌🏾 #YNWA #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/wH2tOwJ3U5
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 26, 2019