Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Napoli

Arsenal are through to the Europa League semi-finals after victory over Napoli last night.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the game with a direct free-kick to give the Gunners a 3-0 aggregate win and a place in the last-four.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to react to their victory in Italy and progressing to the semis.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

We‘re through to the semi finals disciplined performance and another good win in Naples! really excited for the duels with @valenciacf now #coyg #sm20 @arsenal — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 18, 2019