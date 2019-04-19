Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Napoli
Arsenal are through to the Europa League semi-finals after victory over Napoli last night.
Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the game with a direct free-kick to give the Gunners a 3-0 aggregate win and a place in the last-four.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to react to their victory in Italy and progressing to the semis.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Great performance from all the team !! Let’s go in Semi Final #uel #coyg #laca pic.twitter.com/PMws1VdPG2
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 18, 2019
SEMIFINAL #EuropaLeague#UEL #ARSENAL #COYG #ComeOnGunners #VAMOS #LT11 pic.twitter.com/gum3wHmSvg
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) April 18, 2019
SEMIS! It‘s getting close! #NAPARS #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Egk7CxgN1r
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) April 18, 2019
Semi-Finals! #WeMove ⚪️
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) April 18, 2019
We‘re through to the semi finals disciplined performance and another good win in Naples! really excited for the duels with @valenciacf now #coyg #sm20 @arsenal
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 18, 2019
Proud to be part of this team. Huge victory and another clean sheet. Off to the semi-finals together ⚪ #Sokrati5 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Pg9mvSfhPZ
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) April 18, 2019
Great job team ❤ Last 4 of the UEL Well deserved #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö @Arsenal
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 18, 2019