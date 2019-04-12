Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Napoli

Arsenal took control of their Europa League quarter-final tie with a 2-0 win over Napoli at the Emirates Stadium last night.

A goal from Italy-bound Aaron Ramsey and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal gave the Gunners a first leg league over their Serie A opponents.

After the final whistle, Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil was among those to warn that the tie is not yet over.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Still a lot of work to be done but a solid start from the boys 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/tpmAV2hhgw — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 11, 2019

We got what we wanted. A good result in the 1st leg ⚽👍🏼 But still a long way to go next week… ! #YaGunnersYa ♥ #COYG #M1Ö #UEL pic.twitter.com/DAKOYrn8iA — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 11, 2019

Crucial victory and important clean sheet. Now let’s complete the job in Italy! #Sokrati5 #COYG. pic.twitter.com/BCNwPFzjib — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) April 11, 2019