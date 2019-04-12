Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Napoli

Arsenal took control of their Europa League quarter-final tie with a 2-0 win over Napoli at the Emirates Stadium last night.

A goal from Italy-bound Aaron Ramsey and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal gave the Gunners a first leg league over their Serie A opponents.

After the final whistle, Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil was among those to warn that the tie is not yet over.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.