Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Newcastle
Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table with victory over Newcastle United yesterday evening.
The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium. A first-half goal from Aaron Ramsey and a second goal late in the second half from Alexandre Lacazette gave Unai Emery’s side all three points.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on last night’s game. Here’s what they had to say.
+3 ✅ Perfect Monday Night !! #COYG #Laca 🎺 pic.twitter.com/sBnw1GNnJm
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 1, 2019
Great atmosphere at the Emirates tonight. Good to get on the score sheet and even better to get the 3 points ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cVXtkNV0cy
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 1, 2019
Up to 3rd! ♥⚽😎 We are definitely on the right track 💪🏼 #YaGunnersYa #HomeVictory #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Z8519gKGT7
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2019
Next 3 ☑️ not a joke at all 👊🏼 #aprilfools #FortressEmirates #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PTehIp55dh
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) April 1, 2019
🔙🔛🔝 April starts with a win and a clean sheet 💥 Solid performance, lads 💪🏼🔒 #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/93zhslmeBS
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 1, 2019
Solid performance from the team – nothing more satisfying then a clean sheet 💪🏼 #Sokrati5 pic.twitter.com/5cmQUMN5cZ
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) April 1, 2019