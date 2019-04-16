Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford

Arsenal moved back into the Premier League’s top-four with victory over Watford yesterday evening.

The Gunners recorded a 0-1 victory over the 10-man Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 10th-minute goal, after capitalising on a Ben Foster howler, proved to be the only goal of the game.

Watford had captain Troy Deeney sent-off for an elbow on Lucas Torreira a minute later.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.