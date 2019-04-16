Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford

Arsenal moved back into the Premier League’s top-four with victory over Watford yesterday evening.

The Gunners recorded a 0-1 victory over the 10-man Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 10th-minute goal, after capitalising on a Ben Foster howler, proved to be the only goal of the game.

Watford had captain Troy Deeney sent-off for an elbow on Lucas Torreira a minute later.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram

VERY IMPORTANT 3 points last night. @arsenal #coyg

A post shared by Nacho Monreal (@nachomonreal_) on