Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford
Arsenal moved back into the Premier League’s top-four with victory over Watford yesterday evening.
The Gunners recorded a 0-1 victory over the 10-man Hornets at Vicarage Road.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 10th-minute goal, after capitalising on a Ben Foster howler, proved to be the only goal of the game.
Watford had captain Troy Deeney sent-off for an elbow on Lucas Torreira a minute later.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Back in top 4✅ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/AKj6UDJeRc
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) April 16, 2019
+3 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0qM1qhIuFU
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) April 15, 2019
+3 Big week ahead pic.twitter.com/zIS5DELFcd
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 15, 2019
➕3️⃣ #ComeOnGunners#PremierLeague⚽️ #LT11 pic.twitter.com/CTPaMbJuQc
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) April 15, 2019
Doesn't matter how you do it – 3 big away points are ours! Onto Thursday now!❤ #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #COYG @premierleague @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/3TbG8y1fXm
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 15, 2019
🔙🔛🔝Hard fought win 👊🏽 but a very important one. Job done! #cleansheet #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/K0gwymiE93
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 15, 2019
Back in the top four. Let’s keep it that way! Happy for the three points & clean sheet 💪🏼 🔴⚪️ @Arsenal #Dinos27 pic.twitter.com/H5Y6cibGcz
— Dinos Mavropanos (@DMavropanos) April 15, 2019