Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to defeat to Crystal Palace

Arsenal’s players have been giving their thoughts on yesterday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Gunners slipped to a 2-3 home defeat to the Eagles on Easter Sunday. Goals from Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were not enough to prevent a loss.

With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United both losing, Unai Emery’s side missed out on an opportunity to take the initiative in the race to finish third.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say on social media about their defeat.

We Win Together.. We Loose Together.. Fight, and Believe until the End !! #Coyg #laca pic.twitter.com/axwxiBGkxj — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 22, 2019