Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to defeat to Crystal Palace
Arsenal’s players have been giving their thoughts on yesterday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.
The Gunners slipped to a 2-3 home defeat to the Eagles on Easter Sunday. Goals from Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were not enough to prevent a loss.
With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United both losing, Unai Emery’s side missed out on an opportunity to take the initiative in the race to finish third.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say on social media about their defeat.
Frustrating day at the Emirates. We have to stick to each other now. Four crucial @premierleague matches left this season. #WeAreTheArsenal #M1Ö #COYG @arsenal pic.twitter.com/aEhq6xVp4b
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 22, 2019
We Win Together.. We Loose Together.. Fight, and Believe until the End !! #Coyg #laca pic.twitter.com/axwxiBGkxj
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 22, 2019
3:2 loss at home.
Now let's keep fighting for the 4th place. We can do it! Come on Arsenal 💪🏻 #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/bXQKPCujJo
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) April 21, 2019
Yesterday is already gone. Let’s keep looking forward… And above all, let’s keep moving together 💪 pic.twitter.com/73JG98b3HV
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) April 22, 2019