Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beat West Ham
Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge last night.
Eden Hazard scored a sensational solo goal in the first-half and added a second in the last minute to secure all three points for Maurizio Sarri’s side.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts and the victory.
Massive 3pts today in a tough match, clean sheet and great team performance🔥👊🏾⚽️ well done to the king 👑 @hazardeden10 pic.twitter.com/lIEWc1HCwA
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) April 8, 2019
Win & clean sheet in the derby!! @hazardeden10 on fire 🔥 ⚽️⚽️!
Thanks for your great support and all focus on Thursday!!💪💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/brpHcadrsd
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 8, 2019
+3! 💪🏻 Come on Blues!! 🔵 @chelseafc #CFC #ChelseaFC #CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/8lzmbe3Stz
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 8, 2019
Important win for us tonight! Well done lads! #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/bKAtB9P131
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) April 8, 2019
Good monday night!! Great teamwork, 3 important points and clean sheet!! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/J6HqPbwzsY
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) April 8, 2019
Very glad about these biiiig 3 points! 👍🏾 Thanks to everyone for tonight's support! Good night from London! ✌🏾💤💤 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/kjScwhvgas
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 8, 2019
Racking up those wins! ✨🔥 Well done boys! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WrGeT5ivg3
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) April 8, 2019