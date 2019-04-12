Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Slavia Prague
Chelsea left it very late but ultimately secured a win and an away goal in last night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague.
Left-back Marcos Alonso’s header proved to be only goal of the game.
The Blues had struggled in the game, until Spain international Alonso rose to meet a Willian cross in the 86th minute.
Maurizio Sarri’s side now have a lead to take back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.
Here’s what the players had to say about the game.
Good result lads! 90 mins left to play at the bridge! Another goal ⚽️ #SLACHE @EuropaLeague @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/KsNTjEqSd8
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 11, 2019
First step done. Now, we want your support at Stamford Bridge! 💪🏿💙#europaleague #W22 #cfc #comeonchelsea pic.twitter.com/zoXWAZ7dk4
— Willian (@willianborges88) April 11, 2019
First step done but more to do next Thursday! #UEL🔵 pic.twitter.com/SVY8xykTs7
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 11, 2019
💙 Bluuuues #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/apSnp6sTXi
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 11, 2019
With last night’s hero! Great @marcosalonso03 !! 🙌🏻 Come on Blues! 💪🏻🔵 / Con el protagonista de anoche! Grande Marcos Alonso!! @ChelseaFC @EuropaLeague #UEL #CFC #Chelsea #SLACHE pic.twitter.com/BbbMkFnnhr
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 12, 2019