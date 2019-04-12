Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Slavia Prague

Chelsea left it very late but ultimately secured a win and an away goal in last night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague.

Left-back Marcos Alonso’s header proved to be only goal of the game.

The Blues had struggled in the game, until Spain international Alonso rose to meet a Willian cross in the 86th minute.

Maurizio Sarri’s side now have a lead to take back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.