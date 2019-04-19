Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching Europa League semi-finals

Chelsea booked a place in the Europa League semi-finals after surviving a scare against Slavia Prague last night.

The Blues faced into a 4-1 lead on the night, and a 5-1 advantage on aggregate, at Stamford Bridge last night. But two quick-fire second-half goals from Slavia’s Petr Sevcik set up a nervy finale.

Maurizio Sarri’s side hung on to set up a last-four tie with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.