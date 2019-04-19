Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching Europa League semi-finals
Chelsea booked a place in the Europa League semi-finals after surviving a scare against Slavia Prague last night.
The Blues faced into a 4-1 lead on the night, and a 5-1 advantage on aggregate, at Stamford Bridge last night. But two quick-fire second-half goals from Slavia’s Petr Sevcik set up a nervy finale.
Maurizio Sarri’s side hung on to set up a last-four tie with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.
⚽️⚽️🔥⏭ To #UEL semi-finals!! Good Job team. Come on Blues!! 💪🏻💙 / A semifinales!! Buen trabajo equipo!! @ChelseaFC @EuropaLeague #CFC #CHESLA #Chelseafc #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/o1fGPaCXm2
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 18, 2019
Good job, mates. Road to semifinals! 💙🙏💪🏿 #EuropaLeague #W22 #UEL #Chelsea #CFC #comeonblues pic.twitter.com/OfKDdi8zCf
— Willian (@willianborges88) April 19, 2019
We are in the semifinals! Thank you for all the support. Come on Chelsea! #EP33 #CFC #CHESLA pic.twitter.com/JuaaBwqnQC
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) April 18, 2019
Semifinals! Let's go! 💪 @ChelseaFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/WFXeltH2Do
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 18, 2019
Well done guys ! #CFC🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/H6m3fPghVN
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 18, 2019
And we are on our way to @EuropaLeague #semifinals 💪💙 #CHESLA @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Gaz7ofFwXN
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) April 18, 2019