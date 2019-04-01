Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to win at Cardiff

Chelsea came from behind to beat Cardiff City in a late comeback yesterday.

The Blues trailed 1-0 going into the final six minutes, but headed goals from a clearly offside Cesar Azpilicueta and, in time added-on, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, secured the win for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to react to the game and their dramatic victory.

You can see what they had to say in the posts below.

Never give up! 🔥 Last min winner! 😲 3 pts! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/M4igfNyJwm — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) March 31, 2019