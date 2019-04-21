Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Cardiff City
Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table with victory over Cardiff City this afternoon.
Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal and James Milner’s penalty secured all three points for the Reds, who are now two points clear with three games to play. Title rivals Manchester City have four games left.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Another big performance
#waaarrrmmmm ☀️#dryyyyyyy #robbointhesunsecondhalf #lifeintheoldboyyet pic.twitter.com/WsjcTLfhwR
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 21, 2019
3 points! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/lUAN1ZJZox
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 21, 2019
Obrigado por todas as mensagens e preocupação. Está tudo bem comigo e estou muito feliz pela nossa vitória. Vamos continuar nossa luta até o fim!
.
Thanks for all the messages and concern. Everything's good and I'm very happy with our win. We'll keep fighting until the end!
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 21, 2019
Happy Easter Reds #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4xNlW43Dos
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 21, 2019
When you finally find that last Easter egg! Happy Easter Reds #YNWA pic.twitter.com/JMFO1JwmyK
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 21, 2019