Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Chelsea

Liverpool kept their title challenge on track with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Anfield this afternoon.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah secured all three points for the Reds and ensured moved back to the top of the Premier League table following Manchester City’s victory over Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here’s what they had to say.