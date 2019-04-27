Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Huddersfield
Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table by thrashing relegated Huddersfield Town at Anfield last night.
The Reds recorded a 5-0 victory over the Terriers.
Midfielder Naby Keita opened the scoring after just 15 seconds, before Sadio Mane and Mo Salah each bagged a brace to give Jurgen Klopp’s side an emphatic win.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game.
Here’s what they had to say.
All we can do is keep winning. Two to go. 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Ji8GtdphbG
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 26, 2019
+3 points 💪🏼🙏🏻 #AB1 pic.twitter.com/a6gvtMwtxi
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) April 27, 2019
Another great result last night – and absolutely buzzing to see the Ox back 👏🏻 🔴 #YNWA #ontoBarca pic.twitter.com/PlJ6tGHlZG
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 27, 2019
Morning Reds! What a night at Anfield! Naby made the fastest @LFC Premier League goal ever, Mo is top scorer of the league, Sadio 2nd and we have Ox back on the field 🙌🏾 #YNWA #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/0VZ2hkUwDV
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 27, 2019
Brilliant to get three points, five goals and a clean sheet, but how good was it to see this man back on the pitch!? @Alex_OxChambo #YNWA 👏🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/kjBxg9DUaX
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 26, 2019