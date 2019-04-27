Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Huddersfield

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table by thrashing relegated Huddersfield Town at Anfield last night.

The Reds recorded a 5-0 victory over the Terriers.

Midfielder Naby Keita opened the scoring after just 15 seconds, before Sadio Mane and Mo Salah each bagged a brace to give Jurgen Klopp’s side an emphatic win.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game.

Here’s what they had to say.