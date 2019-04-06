Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to comeback win over Southampton
Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Southampton last night.
The Reds fell behind to Shane Long’s goal, but equalised through Naby Keita in the 36th minute.
Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to miss out on the chance to leapfrog Manchester City until Mohamed Salah’s 80th-minute solo goal. Captain Jordan Henderson added a third.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
MASSIVE result! Great fight from the team to come back and take home another 3 huge points! We’ll never quit #YNWA #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/inD5TUWYGi
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 5, 2019
The comeback. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/nOygkP43R6
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 5, 2019
Think he enjoyed that ⚽#digalittledeeperboys #YNWA pic.twitter.com/SZvH5jl5N8
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 5, 2019
This is what it means!! Another huge three points takes us back to the top of the league ⬆️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/0wKBVUM0VB
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 5, 2019