Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to comeback win over Southampton

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Southampton last night.

The Reds fell behind to Shane Long’s goal, but equalised through Naby Keita in the 36th minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to miss out on the chance to leapfrog Manchester City until Mohamed Salah’s 80th-minute solo goal. Captain Jordan Henderson added a third.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.