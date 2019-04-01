Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to dramatic win over Spurs

Liverpool kept their title challenge on track with a dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur on their return to Premier League action after the international break.

The Reds returned to the top of the table courtesy of Toby Alderweireld’s last-minute own goal.

Roberto Firmino had given Jurgen Klopp’s side a first-half lead, but the game appeared to be heading for a draw after Lucas Moura’s 70th-minute equaliser.

But Hugo Lloris’ parry from Mohamed Salah’s shot ricocheted off Alderweireld and into the Spurs net in the final moments of the game.

View this post on Instagram

Toda honra e Glória a ti Senhor☝☝ Well done boys

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on

View this post on Instagram

Nothing better than a late winner #YNWA

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on