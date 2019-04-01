Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to dramatic win over Spurs
Liverpool kept their title challenge on track with a dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur on their return to Premier League action after the international break.
The Reds returned to the top of the table courtesy of Toby Alderweireld’s last-minute own goal.
Roberto Firmino had given Jurgen Klopp’s side a first-half lead, but the game appeared to be heading for a draw after Lucas Moura’s 70th-minute equaliser.
But Hugo Lloris’ parry from Mohamed Salah’s shot ricocheted off Alderweireld and into the Spurs net in the final moments of the game.
Big win, lads! Thanks to the great atmosphere, Anfield. We keep fighting! #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/2HtLJhx94a
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) March 31, 2019
3 points ✅
Great ending to the match!! LOVE IT LADS #YNWA pic.twitter.com/yx1qiuLSkN
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 31, 2019
What a breathtaking finish Always keep fighting to the end! Three massive points in the pocket Thank you Anfield, you were amazing as always #YNWA #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/cWT2MCw54f
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 31, 2019
All that matters.
3️⃣ points #YNWA pic.twitter.com/D4h30uPuNv
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 31, 2019
We wanted it more. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/YQEE8KMl0u
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) March 31, 2019
This is what a last-gasp winner looks like! #YNWA #TEAM ✅️ pic.twitter.com/cMPDlJVh9B
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 31, 2019