Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to dramatic win over Spurs

Liverpool kept their title challenge on track with a dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur on their return to Premier League action after the international break.

The Reds returned to the top of the table courtesy of Toby Alderweireld’s last-minute own goal.

Roberto Firmino had given Jurgen Klopp’s side a first-half lead, but the game appeared to be heading for a draw after Lucas Moura’s 70th-minute equaliser.

But Hugo Lloris’ parry from Mohamed Salah’s shot ricocheted off Alderweireld and into the Spurs net in the final moments of the game.