Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Porto game

Liverpool recorded a 2-0 win over Porto at last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield last night.

Goals from midfielder Naby Keita – his second in as many games – and Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino put the Reds in control of the tie.

After the final whistle, several players took to social media to give their reaction to Tuesday evening’s game.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts and the two-goal cushion they will take to Portugal for the return leg.