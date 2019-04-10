Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Porto game
Liverpool recorded a 2-0 win over Porto at last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield last night.
Goals from midfielder Naby Keita – his second in as many games – and Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino put the Reds in control of the tie.
After the final whistle, several players took to social media to give their reaction to Tuesday evening’s game.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts and the two-goal cushion they will take to Portugal for the return leg.
Very important win and great first leg. Well done boys! 💪🏾🔴 #UCL #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/tImSvGKtAF
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 9, 2019
Good home win. Clean sheet. Half the job done. 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/MaIQtF6uu3
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 9, 2019
2 goals & a very important clean sheet. Will be tough out there… but a good first leg 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/NmXkk8d2uy
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 9, 2019
Well done boys!! 👊🏾 2 goals and a clean sheet, great first leg! 💪🏾 #LIVPOR #UCL pic.twitter.com/uRn53Nto9k
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 9, 2019
A clean sheet, and a goal each for these two 🙌. Great European night 💪⚽️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/srZuVvsj4m
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 9, 2019