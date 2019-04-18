Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to reaching Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating reaching the Champions League semi-finals for a second successive season.

A 1-4 win over Porto last night booked the Reds’ place in the last-four, where they will face Barcelona.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk saw Jurgen Klopp’s side ease to victory.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to the match.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Job done! 💪🏾 SEMIS HERE WE COME!! 🔥 Big thanks to all travelling supporters 👏🏾 #YNWA 🏆 #UCL pic.twitter.com/EVJNzohXlK — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 18, 2019

To the semifinals! Great night, lads. Come on! 🔴👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/z0bCHpPzd6 — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 17, 2019

Another great night – back-to-back semi-finals… now we get ready for Sunday 💪🏻🔴 #jobdone #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8U9s6qrSrh — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 17, 2019