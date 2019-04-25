Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with victory over Manchester United in last night’s derby at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane gave City local bragging rights and saw them take advantage of their game in hand to move above title rivals Liverpool with three games to play.

After the game, Pep Guardiola’s players took to social media to give their thoughts on a big win.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.