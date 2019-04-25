Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with victory over Manchester United in last night’s derby at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane gave City local bragging rights and saw them take advantage of their game in hand to move above title rivals Liverpool with three games to play.

After the game, Pep Guardiola’s players took to social media to give their thoughts on a big win.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

COME ON! Massive win tonight! Sunday there’s another one! pic.twitter.com/dWPlDSE94G — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) April 24, 2019

Derby victory & top of the league! What an evening for us, we march on!!! ⚽ #FightTilTheEnd @ManCity pic.twitter.com/wA7xQJTaCO — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 24, 2019

Another great result! Keep pushing. We are city +3 pic.twitter.com/bPg96ZJEMm — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) April 24, 2019

Manchester is blue. No words for this team. Three finals. One goal. Keep fighting @ManCity ! #AL14 pic.twitter.com/mNzJ1RTNcM — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 24, 2019

Victories in the derby always have a special taste, even more tonight !!! Proud of the boys @mancity ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9Fj1J7hhxs — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 24, 2019

Another one down. We fight til the end and keep going! pic.twitter.com/AQU9i0cEKa — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 24, 2019