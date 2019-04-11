Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Barcelona defeat

Manchester United slipped to a 0-1 defeat to Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw’s first-half own goal proved to be only goal of the first leg, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will travel to Camp Nou later this month needing a win in order to progress to the semi-finals.

When they posted on social media after the game, members of Solskjaer’s squad made it clear it was not the result they had been hoping for.

Here’s what some of the United players had to say about the game.

The result wasn't what we expected, but we got a chance to get a big result in Camp Nou! Let’s believe until the end #ComeOn @ManUtd ⚽️❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gX2fxBBAgI — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) April 10, 2019