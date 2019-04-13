Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating West Ham
Manchester United returned to winning ways, albeit with a laboured win over West Ham United this evening.
The Red Devils needed to penalties – both scored by midfielder Paul Pogba – to see off the Hammers.
Pogba’s spot-kicks, which sandwiched Felipe Anderson’s equaliser, got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back on track after back-to-back defeats.
When the players posted on social media after the game, the message was that secured the three points was all that mattered.
Here’s what they had to say.
3 points @ManUtd @marcusrashford #mufc #daretocreate pic.twitter.com/kS35tIg6f7
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 13, 2019
3 points is all that matters ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ACiplbbOwR
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 13, 2019
+3 points! Well done guys.
Thanks God for everything. ⚽️❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cHwhw3vIKu
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) April 13, 2019
Back to Winning ways! Happy we could get the 3 points! All focus now on Barcelona! @ManUtd ❤ pic.twitter.com/RuVpUYeOlp
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) April 13, 2019