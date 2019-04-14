Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Huddersfield
Tottenham Hotspur moved back up to third in the Premier League table with a 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday.
A Lucas Moura hat-trick fired Spurs to a comfortable victory after midfielder Victor Wanyama had opened the scoring.
Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas only scored his second goal in the 87th-minute, but completed his hat-trick in injury time.
After the final whistle, Mauricio Pochettino’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.
Here’s what they had to say.
Important win for the team and always good to be on the scoresheet 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/j5GNFt1xVi
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) April 13, 2019
3 points for the @SpursOfficial and 3 goals for this man @LucasMoura7 👏🏻
Great job today guys! Tomorrow we start preparing for Wednesday #COYS 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ACtSwwpExz
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 13, 2019
No better way to celebrate my birthday! 1st start at the new stadium, 3pts & a clean sheet! 💙⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/HDGn2CaoNp
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) April 13, 2019
Another big performance today from the team 🔥⚽️ #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/2Kj1EbJpRl
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) April 13, 2019
Great home win. Well done @LucasMoura7 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ptB9oSG4tA
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) April 13, 2019
Great win! 💥👍🏻 Thank's to the fans for the incredible atmosphere and for your support 🙌🏻 #COYS #THFC #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/ho5jidYY0T
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) April 13, 2019