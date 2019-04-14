Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Huddersfield

Tottenham Hotspur moved back up to third in the Premier League table with a 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday.

A Lucas Moura hat-trick fired Spurs to a comfortable victory after midfielder Victor Wanyama had opened the scoring.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas only scored his second goal in the 87th-minute, but completed his hat-trick in injury time.

After the final whistle, Mauricio Pochettino’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

GOD IS WONDERFUL!! 🙌🏽

