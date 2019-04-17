Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man City
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to reaching the Champions League semi-finals.
The north Londoners beat Manchester City on away goals to win their quarter-final tie. A 4-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium this evening was enough to see them through.
They will now face Ajax in the last-four. With the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez all having played for the Dutch giants, that’s an enticing prospect for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.
Here’s what they had to say.
UNREAL NIGHT!! WE’RE IN THE SEMIS!! 💙💙#COYS
— Dele (@dele_official) April 17, 2019
GOD IS WONDERFUL!!!!!!
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) April 17, 2019
We are making history! @AFCAjax your boys are coming home.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀@JanVertonghen @ChrisEriksen8 @daosanchez26 #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/YGI9LSghCN
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 17, 2019
SEMI-FINALS!! Get in 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/d16axy7bR1
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) April 17, 2019
Semi-Finals here we come! WHAT A NIGHT ⚽️💙 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/XbGEdkL7PV
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) April 17, 2019