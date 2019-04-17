Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man City

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

The north Londoners beat Manchester City on away goals to win their quarter-final tie. A 4-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium this evening was enough to see them through.

They will now face Ajax in the last-four. With the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez all having played for the Dutch giants, that’s an enticing prospect for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Here’s what they had to say.