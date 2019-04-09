Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man City

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 1-0 win over Manchester City in this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Heung-min Son scored the only goal of the game to give Spurs a lead to take into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Captain Hugo Lloris had earlier saved a penalty from City striker Sergio Aguero.

But it wasn’t all good news for the north Londoners, who lost star man Harry Kane to an ankle injury.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game.