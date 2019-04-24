Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to last-gasp win over Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur boosted their chances of a top-four finish with a last-gasp victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

A late winner from Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Eriksen fired a low shot into the corner from 25 yards to score an 88th-minute winner.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

