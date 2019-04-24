Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to last-gasp win over Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur boosted their chances of a top-four finish with a last-gasp victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last night.
A late winner from Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Eriksen fired a low shot into the corner from 25 yards to score an 88th-minute winner.
After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Love me a last minute winner! 💪🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/CGlUHxRFzV
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 23, 2019
Tough game, but the important 3️⃣ points are for us! 🙌🏻 Thanks to all the fans for your support 💪🏻 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/ldW3v1OpIo
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) April 23, 2019
Big win boys!!! 👏 #COYS https://t.co/DmsV8BEugL
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 23, 2019