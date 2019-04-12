Video: Arsenal 2-0 Napoli (goals and highlights)

Arsenal took control of their Europa League quarter-final tie with a 2-0 victory over Napoli last night.

Aaron Ramsey’s goal and an own goal from Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly saw the Gunners comfortably win their home leg.

Ramsey applied a clipped finish after Ainsley Maitland-Niles passed the ball to him in the penalty area in the 13th minute.

Koulibaly then deflected Lucas Torreira’s shot past goalkeeper Alex Meret to double Arsenal’s lead.

You can see both goals and more highlights in the video below.