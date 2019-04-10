Video: Arsenal train ahead of Napoli game

Arsenal have been training at London Colney today as they prepare to face Napoli in their Europa League quarter-final tie.

The Gunners host their Italian opponents at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

There was time for coach Unai Emery to put his places through their paces for a final time before the match.

An announcement earlier today from the north Londoners said that Granit Xhaka is being assessed by their medical staff due to the groin injury that forced him out of last weekend’s defeat at Everton. But the Switzerland international was among the squad on the training pitch today.

You can see Arsenal training today in the video below.