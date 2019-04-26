Video: Arsenal training ahead of Leicester game

Arsenal’s players have been hard at work on the training ground today as they prepare to face Leicester City this weekend.

The Gunners travel to the King Power Stadium to face the Foxes on Sunday lunchtime. Ahead of the game, they took part in a session at London Colney today.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took part in training having missed the midweek defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a sinus operation. He is expected to feature against Leicester.

You can see Arsenal training today in the video below.