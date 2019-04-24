Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi provides update after surgery

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has undergone surgery on the ruptured achilles he suffered in Monday night’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

According to the man himself, the operation was a success.

The England international, aged 18, recorded a short video from his hospital bed to update fans on his condition. His right foot and lower leg is heavily bandaged following the surgery.

Writing on Twitter, Hudson-Odoi said: “Operation was successful. Thank God always and thank you all for your messages and support. The return begins now!”

The young forward’s season has been ended by the injury. You can watch his update in the video below.