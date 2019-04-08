Video: Chelsea arrive to face West Ham
Chelsea have arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of this evening’s Premier League game against West Ham United.
The Blues face London rivals the Hammers with a chance to move into the top four if they can record a victory or a draw.
You can see the Chelsea players making their way into the stadium and towards the home dressing room in the video below. Midfielder N’Golo Kante and left-back Emerson Palmieri are among those featured.
The match gets underway at 8pm.
Checking-in at the Bridge! 👋#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/5DxNUQsZ2A
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 8, 2019