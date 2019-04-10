Video: Chelsea on the plane to Prague

Chelsea’s player are on their way to Czech Republic ahead of tomorrow evening’s game against Slavia Prague.

The Blues are travelling for their Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Star man Eden Hazard documented part of the flight. He recorded a short video of him sitting alongside striker Gonzalo Higuain on the plane.

There was more than a hint of stag-do to the video, with the two Chelsea players giggling and telling the camera they are going to Prague.

See for yourself in the footage below.