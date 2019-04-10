Video: Chelsea train ahead of Slavia Prague game
Chelsea trained at their Cobham base today as they prepare to face Slavia Prague in tomorrow’s Europa League clash.
The Blues are travelling to Czech Republic for their quarter-final first leg. Before their flight, there was time for a final session in front of the cameras.
Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso, who has been struggling with a slight hamstring injury, was among those training.
You can see Maurizio Sarri’s players at work on the training ground in the video below.