Video: Former Man Utd and Everton man Wayne Rooney picks up first MLS red card

DC United forward Wayne Rooney has been sent-off for the first time since joining the Major League Soccer side.

The ex-Manchester United and Everton star was dismissed for a knee-high lunge on Los Angeles FC’s Diego Rossi this evening.

Rooney’s red card came with his team trailing 3-0 in a match they would go on to lose 4-0. Rossi helped himself to a hat-trick.

The referee initially showed Rooney a yellow card, but the decision was changed to a red card after a VAR check on his reckless tackle.

It is the seventh sending off of Rooney’s professional career.

You can see the incident in the video below.