Video: Former Man Utd and Everton man Wayne Rooney picks up first MLS red card
DC United forward Wayne Rooney has been sent-off for the first time since joining the Major League Soccer side.
The ex-Manchester United and Everton star was dismissed for a knee-high lunge on Los Angeles FC’s Diego Rossi this evening.
Rooney’s red card came with his team trailing 3-0 in a match they would go on to lose 4-0. Rossi helped himself to a hat-trick.
The referee initially showed Rooney a yellow card, but the decision was changed to a red card after a VAR check on his reckless tackle.
It is the seventh sending off of Rooney’s professional career.
You can see the incident in the video below.
ROONEY SEES RED! 📕 #DCvLAFC https://t.co/g2jvLPoF51
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 6, 2019