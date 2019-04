Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Brazilian struck after just three minutes, getting a diving header on the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s pinpoint low cross into the Seagulls’ penalty area after a slick passing move from Pep Guardiola’s side.

You can see Jesus’ winning goal and the rest of the highlights from the match in the video below.