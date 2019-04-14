Video and GIF: Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious celebration after Liverpool beat Chelsea
It’s safe to say Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed today’s Premier League win over Chelsea.
The Reds secured a 2-0 victory at Anfield this afternoon, courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
After the final whistle, Klopp celebrated the win as if he was auditioning for a role in Tekken.
The German boss charged towards the supporters, pummelling invisible foes as he did.
Klopp’s post-match air punches are not uncommon, but these were particularly special.
BOSS. 👊 pic.twitter.com/aMpQwaF4nb
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2019
Think it's fair to say Jurgen Klopp is buzzing with that result.
