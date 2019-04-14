Video and GIF: Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious celebration after Liverpool beat Chelsea

It’s safe to say Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed today’s Premier League win over Chelsea.

The Reds secured a 2-0 victory at Anfield this afternoon, courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

After the final whistle, Klopp celebrated the win as if he was auditioning for a role in Tekken.

The German boss charged towards the supporters, pummelling invisible foes as he did.

Klopp’s post-match air punches are not uncommon, but these were particularly special.