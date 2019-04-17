Video: Harry Kane celebrates Spurs beating Man City

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Striker Harry Kane was glued to his TV screen with the rest of us as the side Pep Guardiola once dubbed the Harry Kane team saw off Manchester City without their star player.

A 4-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium this evening saw Spurs progress on away goals.

You can see Kane, who sustained ankle ligament damage in the first leg, celebrating his team-mates’ achievement in the video below.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Omggg! I love you boys!!!!”

