Video: Harry Kane on crutches after Spurs vs Man City

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane left the stadium on crutches after last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Manchester City.

The England international was forced off early in the second-half after turning his ankle while trying to block a Fabian Delph clearance.

Mauricio Pochettino expressed concerns that Kane’s latest ankle injury might bring his season to a premature end.

Certainly it didn’t look good as the 25-year-old limped away on crutches and with his left ankle in a protective boot.