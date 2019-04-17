Video: Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen react to Spurs’ win over Man City

Tottenham Hotspur duo Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen have been reacting to their dramatic Champions League quarter-final win over Manchester City.

Spurs are through to the semi-finals on away goals after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Son and Eriksen tried to get their heads around a pulsating second leg, which Eriksen described as “weird”.

The Dane also said he was one of the luckiest men on the planet when City had a late goal ruled out for offside after Eriksen gave the ball away.

You can watch their post-match interview in the video below.