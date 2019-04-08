Video: Heung-min Son previews Spurs vs Man City

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has been speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

The South Korea international faced reporters for a pre-match press conference earlier today.

He spoke of his excitement at the prospect of playing such an important game in the club’s new stadium.

Having scored the first goal at the ground against Crystal Palace last time out, Son says the atmosphere will be of benefit to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

You can see Son’s press conference in full in the video below.