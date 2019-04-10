Video: Hugo Lloris discusses his penalty heroics vs Man City

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says he is answering his critics on the pitch after saving a penalty from Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero in last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Skipper Lloris has been under fire in recent weeks after some high-profile mistakes.

But he made amends by saving Aguero’s spot-kick and denying City a crucial away goal at Spurs new stadium on Tuesday evening.

