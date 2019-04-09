Video: Hugo Lloris saves Sergio Aguero’s penalty
Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is the toast of his team after saving an early penalty from Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Goalkeeper Lloris dived low to his left to keep out Aguero’s spot-kick.
The penalty was awarded after VAR adjudged that Spurs left-back Danny Rose had handled the ball in the box.
You can see Lloris saving from Aguero in the video below.
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 9, 2019