Video: Injury-hit Arsenal player working hard in the gym

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has shared video footage showing him working hard in the gym.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December.

Although the former Bolton Wanderers centre-back won’t feature this season, he is putting in the work to get back as soon as possible.

You can see Holding doing his rehabilitation in the video below.

Step by step. Everyday is progress 💪

Team-mate and fellow long-term injury absentee Hector Bellerin vouched for the hard work Holding is putting in.