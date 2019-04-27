Video: Injury-hit Arsenal player working hard in the gym
Arsenal defender Rob Holding has shared video footage showing him working hard in the gym.
The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December.
Although the former Bolton Wanderers centre-back won’t feature this season, he is putting in the work to get back as soon as possible.
You can see Holding doing his rehabilitation in the video below.
Team-mate and fellow long-term injury absentee Hector Bellerin vouched for the hard work Holding is putting in.
The hardest working for real 💪🏼 @RobHolding95 https://t.co/y7As9vK6WW
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 27, 2019