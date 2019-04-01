Video: Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s victory over Spurs
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrated passionately at the pitch at Anfield after yesterday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.
The Reds kept their title challenge on track in dramatic circumstances, with a last-minute own goal from Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld ensuring they collected all three points on their return to action after the international break.
Klopp’s delight – and relief – at securing a win to move them back above Manchester City to the top of the table was clear to see.