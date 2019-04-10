Video: Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s win over Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side’s second goal in last night’s 2-0 win over Porto was world class.

The Reds are in control of their quarter-final tie after the victory at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

It was the second goal, scored by Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, that particularly pleased Klopp.

Captain Jordan Henderson split the defence with a beautiful pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back played a low cross into the penalty area and Firmino applied the finish at the back post.

You can hear Klopp’s thoughts in the video below.