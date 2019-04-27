Video: Jurgen Klopp hugs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after injury comeback

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was embraced by manager Jurgen Klopp following his return from a year-long injury absence.

The England international, aged 25, came off the bench during last night’s 5-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town.

His substitute appearance against the Terriers came one year and two days since he sustained a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

You can see Klopp hugging his returning player after the final whistle in the video below.