Video: Jurgen Klopp hugs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after injury comeback
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was embraced by manager Jurgen Klopp following his return from a year-long injury absence.
The England international, aged 25, came off the bench during last night’s 5-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town.
His substitute appearance against the Terriers came one year and two days since he sustained a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma.
You can see Klopp hugging his returning player after the final whistle in the video below.
Big hugs for @Alex_OxChambo. ❤
Great to have him back. pic.twitter.com/NODoW97d9W
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 26, 2019