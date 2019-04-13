Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced the media ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The Reds host the Blues at Anfield tomorrow afternoon.

Klopp took the opportunity to condemn the abuse directed at Mohamed Salah by a group of Chelsea fans as “disgusting”.

A video on social media showed Blues supporters chanting “Salah is a bomber” ahead of their Europa League win over Slavia Prague.

Klopp called for lifetime bans for those involved.

You can see those comments and the rest of his press conference in the video below.