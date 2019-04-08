Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool vs Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto.

The Reds host their Portuguese opponents at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Klopp spoke about his side’s previous European runs under him, including reaching last season’s Champions League final, and how the squad has developed over time.

He urged his players to respect Porto as much as they did Bayern Munich in their last-16 tie.

You can watch the press conference in full in the video below.